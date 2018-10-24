Why are pangolins endangered?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What are pangolins and why are they endangered?

Pangolins are the world's only scaly mammal.

All eight species are endangered from being hunted for their scales and meat.

They are seen as delicacies in parts of Asia and Africa.

BBC What's New? explains.

  • 24 Oct 2018
Go to next video: What is a pangolin?