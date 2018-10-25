Ethiopian protest runner returns from exile

Video

Ethiopian runner Feyisa Lilesa, famous for his protest at the Rio Olympics in 2016, has returned home from self-imposed exile in the US.

The marathon runner crossed the line in second place with his arms above his head in solidarity with protesters from Ethiopia's ethnic Oromo population, who had been suffering a brutal crackdown from the government.

The silver medallist's return has been made possible following the appointment of new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Mr Ahmed, the country's first Oromo head of state, has carried out sweeping reforms since coming to power in April.