The Nigerian town where twins are everywhere
Video

Nigeria's twin town: Igbo-Ora has an unusually high birth rate of twins

Igbo-Ora is a town in Nigeria where you might think you are seeing double.

The Oyo State town has one of the highest birth rates of twins in the world.

BBC Africa What's New asked some twins what they love about having a womb-mate.

  • 27 Oct 2018
