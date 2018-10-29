'I do not regret getting HIV'
How Kenya sex worker with HIV rebuilt her life

Betty Sande is a former sex worker who is also HIV positive.

The mother of three was shunned by her family and community in Nairobi.

But she now helps others living with HIV and says her life is now back on track.

Video Journalist: Judith Wambare.

