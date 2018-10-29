'I can't have breast cancer, I'm a man'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Breast cancer: The disease that men don't believe they can get

When Moses Musonga started developing some of the symptoms associated with breast cancer, he couldn't believe he had the illness.

But it's more common than people think. One in every 100 cases of the cancer develop in men.

Luckily Moses got it checked out by his doctor and got treatment in time. But many are not so lucky.

Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng.

  • 29 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Men urged to check for breast cancer