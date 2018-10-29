Nigerian inventor develops gaming robots
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigerian inventor Silas Adekunle creates MekaMon gaming robots

The Nigerian robotics engineer who created MekaMon, the world's first intelligent gaming robot, says perseverance is key to his success.

UK-based Silas Adekunle wants to inspire many Nigerians at home to also make it in the tech industry.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story.

  • 29 Oct 2018
Go to next video: From solar car inventions to beds that power phones