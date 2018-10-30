My designs for Africa (and Theresa May)
Nigerian designer Emmy Kasbit on making fashion for Africa (and Theresa May)

Nigerian designer Emmy Kasbit's creative director Okoro Emmanuel is one of the rising stars of the African fashion industry.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, he talks about Lagos Fashion week, his meeting with British prime minister Theresa May earlier this year, and his hopes for the African fashion industry.

Video Journalist: Faith Ilevbare

  • 30 Oct 2018
