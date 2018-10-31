Ramaphosa 'not sitting on his laurels'

Video

South Africa's Deputy Energy Minister, Thembisile Majola, has defended the record of President Cyril Ramaphosa who took office in February 2018.

He promised to revive the country’s economy, tackle poverty and root out corruption but South Africa is currently in recession and popular discontent is rising.

Thembisile Majola told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "He has not been sitting on his laurels. He has been working very hard."

He was looking to tackle corruption in the public and private sector, reform public utilities and tackle unemployment, she added.

