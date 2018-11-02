The South African sound taking over Europe

Video

Gqom is a type of South African house music that's becoming increasingly popular in clubs across Europe.

Durban's Distruction Boyz are at the forefront of the scene - and are nominated for best African act at this weekend's MTV Europe Music Awards.

They've done all this without a record label. But do they need the backing of one to reach their ultimate goals?

The BBC's Nomia Iqbal went to meet the duo.