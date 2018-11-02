Media player
Mayfair: A South African gangster film with big ambitions
South Africa's Muslim community is at the heart of a new gangster movie set in the Johannesburg suburb of Mayfair.
The film, by acclaimed director Sara Blecher, shines a light on a community often sidelined by mainstream popular culture.
The BBC went to the bustling area of Mayfair to meet the filmmakers.
Video producer: Christian Parkinson
02 Nov 2018
