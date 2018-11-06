Arrested, beaten and seen as a martyr

Video

Pro-democracy activist Luc Nkulula, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, died in a fire at his home in June.

Nkulula, a fearless campaigner, had to put up with regular beatings and arrests, and his friends suspect the fire was started deliberately - an investigation blamed a faulty solar panel.

He helped found La Lucha, a group of young people fighting for a more democratic country.

But the authorities seem to stand in their way at every turn.

