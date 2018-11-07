'How I learnt to fix cars from internet videos'

Media player
The 'YouTube mechanic' who taught himself how to fix cars
Taiwo Abiri runs a successful car mechanics business in Lagos, Nigeria.
Far from being trained in a garage or in college, he learnt his craft from videos on YouTube.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Faith Ilevbare
07 Nov 2018
