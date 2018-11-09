'People think you can pray things away'

Media player
Mental health in Nigeria: Hauwa Ojeifo's 24/7 helpline for women
Hauwa Ojeifo set up a mental health helpline for women in Nigeria after suffering from depression herself.
People seeking support can go to the She Writes Woman walk-in centre or call its 24/7 helpline.
Hauwa has been recognised by the Queen for her achievements.
09 Nov 2018
