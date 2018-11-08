Prince Charles speaks Pidgin in Nigeria
Prince Charles in Africa: Royal speaks Pidgin in Nigeria visit

The Prince of Wales tried out some choice phrases in Pidgin as he addressed Nigerians in the commercial capital Lagos at the end of his nine-day tour of West Africa.

Pidgin is spoken by tens of millions of people across the region, even though it is not officially recognised.

The heir to the throne spoke about the work of his youth charity in supporting entrepreneurs.

Learn more about Pidgin and follow BBC Pidgin here.

