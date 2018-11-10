Is wee-cycling the future of building?

Media player
Bricks made using urine invented by South African scientists
When you go to the toilet have you ever thought about all the things that you can do with the waste?
Well, a team of scientists from the University of Cape Town have and they have come up with an innovative new way to use urine and make the building industry more sustainable.
The BBC went to their lab to find out more.
Video Journalist: Christian Parkinson
10 Nov 2018
