The newspaper for Africans in Delhi

Khirkee Voice: The Delhi newspaper bridging the Indian-African divide

A community-based newspaper in the Indian capital Delhi is providing a voice for Africans living there.

Africans make up to 25% of the population in the city's Khirkee village area, but often face discrimination and struggle to integrate.

Khirkee Voice co-publisher Malini Kochupillai told the BBC that they are "providing a voice for the unheard to be heard".

  • 09 Nov 2018
