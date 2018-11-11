'They call me Wakanda or African Queen'

Media player
Nallah Sangare on using fashion to tell the story of Africa
Nallah Sangare is from Mali but based in Nairobi. She uses fashion and makeup to tell the story of Africa.
The makeup artist and stylist describes her fashion sense as "retro African chic".
Video journalist: Gloria Achieng
11 Nov 2018
