'You get to see people who look like you'

Chineke! Europe's first majority black orchestra
The Chineke! Orchestra is Europe's first classical orchestra with a majority of black musicians.
Past members include Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the cellist who performed at the Royal Wedding in May.
BBC What's New? spoke to two members of their youth orchestra, Betania Johnny and Didier Osindero.
Producer: Ben Hunte
11 Nov 2018
