'You get to see people who look like you'
Chineke! Europe's first majority black orchestra

The Chineke! Orchestra is Europe's first classical orchestra with a majority of black musicians.

Past members include Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the cellist who performed at the Royal Wedding in May.

BBC What's New? spoke to two members of their youth orchestra, Betania Johnny and Didier Osindero.

Producer: Ben Hunte

  • 11 Nov 2018
