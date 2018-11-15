'I kept portrait secret for three years'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kehinde Wiley: Obama portrait artist opens Lagos studio

Kehinde Wiley's painting of Barack Obama is the first official US presidential portrait by a black artist.

The painting, which was unveiled in February 2018, hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC.

The artist tells BBC Africa he can't wait to "join the conversation" in Lagos, Nigeria, where he's opening a studio.

Video journalist: Faith Ilevbare

  • 15 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'I try to correct history with my photos'