Killed for seeking the truth

Somalian journalists risk their lives to report the truth
Journalists in Somalia face a constant battle with misinformation and propaganda.
But, unlike in many other parts of the world, they often pay with their lives for their commitment to seeking the truth.
BBC Africa Editor Fergal Keane reports.
This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.
To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/fakenews
13 Nov 2018
