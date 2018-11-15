Media player
Who should own South Africa's land?
Twenty five years ago this month South Africa’s leaders agreed an historic constitution that paved the way for the end of white rule.
But despite the end of apartheid, the majority of land remains under white ownership.
South Africa’s ANC government says the solution lies in enforced land redistribution.
The BBC’s Africa Editor Fergal Keane explains.
Produced by Piers Scholfield and Olivia Lace-Evans
15 Nov 2018
