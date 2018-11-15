Who should own South Africa's land?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Who should own South Africa's land?

Twenty five years ago this month South Africa’s leaders agreed an historic constitution that paved the way for the end of white rule.

But despite the end of apartheid, the majority of land remains under white ownership.

South Africa’s ANC government says the solution lies in enforced land redistribution.

The BBC’s Africa Editor Fergal Keane explains.

Produced by Piers Scholfield and Olivia Lace-Evans

  • 15 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'I know all about AK-47s - and now apples!'