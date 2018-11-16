Magical realism cinema inspired by Africa
Ghanaian-American director Blitz Bazawule on new film

Ghanaian-American rapper turned director Blitz Bazawule was in London for the UK premiere of The Burial of Kojo at Film Africa.

The fantastical film is about a girl who must look for her father after he goes missing.

Blitz spoke to BBC What's New? about his love of filmmaking, filming on the continent and mastering technology.

Producer: Nora Fakim

  • 16 Nov 2018
