Khashoggi, South African arms and the Saudis - explained
Since the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on 2 October, Saudi Arabia has come under heavy criticism, with calls for trade boycotts of the Gulf kingdom.
The effects of this outrage are rippling all the way to South Africa, whose defence industry could suffer if ties with Riyadh are strained, as the BBC’s Africa Security Correspondent Tomi Oladipo explains.
Video journalist: Mike Onyiego
16 Nov 2018
