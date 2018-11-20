'We praise our cows through song and dance'
Video

Kenyan villagers dance the 'waley' to praise their cows

Villagers in the Tana River area of Kenya mark the rainy season with a unique song and dance competition.

They dance the "waley" to praise their cows during the rainy season.

Then, when the singing and dancing is over, the men wrestle each other to show off their strength.

Video journalist: Yadeta Berhanu

