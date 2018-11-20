'We praise our cows through song and dance'

Media player
Kenyan villagers dance the 'waley' to praise their cows
Villagers in the Tana River area of Kenya mark the rainy season with a unique song and dance competition.
They dance the "waley" to praise their cows during the rainy season.
Then, when the singing and dancing is over, the men wrestle each other to show off their strength.
Video journalist: Yadeta Berhanu
20 Nov 2018
