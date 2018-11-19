La Lucha: Bye Bye Mr President
Video

La Lucha: Fighting for a better DR Congo

Dozens of people were killed in clashes with government forces across the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016.

They were protesting President Joseph Kabila's decision to postpone elections for another two years.

Africa Eye follows the leading members of a non-violent citizen group called La Lucha, who campaign for political reform in DRC and for Kabila to step down.

But will their call for free and fair elections ever become a reality?

