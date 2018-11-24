'I started taking pictures when I was four'

Video

Moyinoluwa Oluwaseun is a seven-year-old from Nigeria with camera skills to pay the bills.

She picked up her first camera when just two years-old, before starting to take photos at four.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Sarah Tiamiyu and BBC Pidgin.

