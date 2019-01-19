Football journeyman to video game star

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cherno Samba: The football prodigy who made it in a video game
Cherno Samba’s career looked bright at 15, but a failed transfer led to depression and an attempt to take his own life.
He started as a schoolboy at Millwall but never played in the Premier League. He did however have a successful career in the lower leagues of English football, as well as representing sides in Spain, Finland and Norway.
In the video game Championship Manager however, he became one of the world's best virtual footballers. Today, he hopes to one day manage a real team.
-
19 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-46282758/cherno-samba-the-football-prodigy-who-made-it-in-a-video-gameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window