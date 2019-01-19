Football journeyman to video game star

Video

Cherno Samba’s career looked bright at 15, but a failed transfer led to depression and an attempt to take his own life.

He started as a schoolboy at Millwall but never played in the Premier League. He did however have a successful career in the lower leagues of English football, as well as representing sides in Spain, Finland and Norway.

In the video game Championship Manager however, he became one of the world's best virtual footballers. Today, he hopes to one day manage a real team.