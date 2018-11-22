'Not black enough, not white enough'

Video

South Africa’s coloured community, the official term for mixed-race people in the country, were alienated during the country’s apartheid regime.

Many in the community now feel that the current democracy also marginalises them – that they “aren’t black enough”.

Violent protests recently rocked coloured communities across South Africa.

Fed up with gangs, drugs and unemployment, residents took their frustration to the streets.

The BBC’s Vauldi Carelse went to find out what’s at the heart of this anger.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson