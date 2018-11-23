Bayaka women singing in Congo rainforest

Media player
Listen: Bayaka women singing in Congo-Brazzaville
Listen to the Bayaka, a group of hunter-gatherers who live in Central Africa, singing a traditional song.
Music forms a central part of their identity and experts say this style has been practiced for thousands of years.
