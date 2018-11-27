'I sell marijuana to send my child to school'

Media player
Growing medical marijuana in Lesotho without a licence
Growing marijuana for medical purposes is now legal in Lesotho, but only big businesses can afford the $10,000 license.
Small-scale producers, like Mampho Thulo, say they're being forced to sell illegally.
She says she has no choice but to grow and sell marijuana to the South African black market, in order to pay her child's school fees.
27 Nov 2018
