What's wrong with skin lightening?

Controversial skin lightening cream launched in Nigeria
Cameroonian singer Dencia has defended her controversial skin lightening product during its launch in Nigeria.
The product was being promoted by model Blac Chyna at the event in Lagos.
The cream has received criticism for encouraging "self-hate" and "colourism".
Dencia said: "Why isn't it OK if someone wants to lighten their skin? What's wrong with that?"
26 Nov 2018
