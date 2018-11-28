'I want Nigerians to get justice over rape'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Nigerian rape survivor helping others to report sexual violence
Oluwaseun Osowobi is helping other women in Nigeria to report rape to police after her own traumatic experience.
She set up the Stand to End Rape Initiative, which offers mental health services and support to survivors of rape.
It sits within the #NoMore app, which allows people to report sexual assaults through a secure, encrypted platform.
Video journalists: Abigail Ony Nwaohuocha and Joshua Akinyemi
-
28 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-46359669/the-nigerian-rape-survivor-helping-others-to-report-sexual-violenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window