'E-waste can be a gold mine for us'

Togolese innovators tackle e-waste with 3D printers and robots
The tiny nation of Togo with one of the largest ports in West Africa has great potential to be an electronic waste champion.
Young innovators are springing up across the capital Lome and turning used electronics from the West into low-cost computers, printers and even robots.
Waihiga Mwaura, winner of this year's BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, reports.
Video journalist: Efrem Gebreab
29 Nov 2018
