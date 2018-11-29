How e-waste gets a second life in Togo

Media player
Togo imports an estimated 500,000 tonnes of e-waste a year
The tiny nation of Togo with one of the largest ports in West Africa has great potential to become the continent's e-waste champion. Young innovators are springing up across the capital Lomé turning used electronics from the West into low-cost computers, printers and robots.
29 Nov 2018
