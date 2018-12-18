The SA farmers overcoming racial divisions

Media player
The South African farmers overcoming racial divisions
BBC Africa editor Fergal Keane visits South Africa's conservative rural areas nearly 25 years after white-minority rule ended, and finds that racism is still deeply embedded but there are also symbols of racial reconciliation.
18 Dec 2018
