Nigeria ex-leader slams 'Obama interference'

Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan has accused the US administration under Barack Obama of undermining his failed re-election bid in 2015.

Around the time of the election, Mr Obama made a video address directly to the Nigerian people and sent his secretary of state, John Kerry, to Nigeria.

Mr Jonathan made the comments in an exclusive BBC interview, as Africa's most populous nation prepares for crucial general elections in February 2019.

The former leader said that while he could not be held responsible for the abduction of 278 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok, he did not remove himself from blame for the failure of the security services to rescue the girls.

More than 100 of the abducted schoolgirls are still missing.

Reporter: Chris Ewokor

Video producers: Hans Fanfon and Haruna Shehu Mararraba