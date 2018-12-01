'People are surprised I play the violin'
Zanzibar teenager on playing taarab music on the violin

Teenager Neema Florence Surrie started to play the violin at the age of nine.

Since then, she has found a love for traditional taarab music and plays in an all-female taarab music group in Zanzibar.

She says that playing traditional music will make sure that it's not forgotten.

A BBC What's New? video by Debula Kemoli.

  • 01 Dec 2018
