'My singing silenced the body shamers'

Mercy Opande, KTN's 'I Can Sing' winner, on silencing the body shamers
Kenyan singer-songwriter Mercy Opande was often taunted about her weight.
She entered many talent shows, but was often rejected because she "didn't look how a star was supposed to look."
But then she entered Kenyan TV station KTN's I Can Sing talent show and it proved to be a decision that changed her life.
Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng
Picture credits: KTN I Can Sing, Steve Oduor, Picha za Wanga and Mercy Opande.
03 Dec 2018
