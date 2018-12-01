My campaign to allow hijabs in US Congress
US-Somali Congresswoman-elect Ilhan Omar on hijabs in Congress

The first Somali-American congresswoman (elect), Ilhan Omar, explains why she is campaigning for a change in the law to allow the wearing of religious head wear in Congress.

A 181-year-old rule currently prohibits the wearing of hats in the House.

