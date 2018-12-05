The French 'Afrotrap' rapper going global

Media player
MHD talks about his friends, Coachella and 'afro trap'
Three years ago, French rapper MHD was working as a pizza delivery boy in Paris.
He now boasts over one million Instagram followers and has even performed at Coachella Music Festival.
He spoke to BBC What's New? about how blended his favourite genres to music to get "afro trap".
05 Dec 2018
