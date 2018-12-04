Video shows ailing Gabon leader in hospital

Video

Gabon's ailing President Ali Bongo has appeared in a new video after weeks of rumours about his ill health.

He was pictured alongside the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI who visited him at a hospital in the capital Rabat, where the Gabonese leader is recovering from an undisclosed illness.

Mr Bongo has not been seen in public since 24 October after he was taken ill while attending an economic forum in Saudi Arabia.