South Africa's first black President Nelson Mandela remembered five years on
South Africa's first black president and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela died exactly five years ago, on December 5 in Johannesburg, at the age of 95.
The BBC's Phil Darley captured moments of mourning days after Mandela's death on a hill outside his home village of Qunu in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province.
05 Dec 2018
