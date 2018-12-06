The Tanzanian viral video maker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I'll be the first Tanzanian Hollywood director'

Self-taught filmmaker Timoth Conrad says he's going to be Tanzanian's first Hollywood director.

The comedy videos he makes regularly go viral in his home country, being shared on social media and WhatsApp.

He told BBC Minute: "I'll be a somebody one day. That's why I don't quit."

  • 06 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Why you should care about Afrofuturism