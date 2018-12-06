The Tanzanian viral video maker

Media player
'I'll be the first Tanzanian Hollywood director'
Self-taught filmmaker Timoth Conrad says he's going to be Tanzanian's first Hollywood director.
The comedy videos he makes regularly go viral in his home country, being shared on social media and WhatsApp.
He told BBC Minute: "I'll be a somebody one day. That's why I don't quit."
06 Dec 2018
