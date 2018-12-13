‘I won't wear make-up to hide my scars’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kenyan model: 'I won't wear make-up to hide my scars'

Kenyan Claudiah Wanjiru always wanted to be a model, but when she was caught in a fire, her face was scarred.

People called her names and accused her of bleaching her face. This led to her suffering depression and attempting to take her own life.

But she never gave up on her dream and is now a successful model.

Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu

  • 13 Dec 2018
Go to next video: 'My tribal marks are my trademark'