'I'm not 100% Swedish or Somali'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cherrie: I'm not 100% Swedish or Somali

As part of a new four-part series called Diaspora Diaries, hip hop artist Cherrie talks about her success and her struggle to find identity as a black woman in Scandinavia.

Born in Norway to Somali parents and raised in Sweden, she says she feels neither 100% Swedish nor Somali.

However, she attributes the success of her hip hop career to the Somali diaspora across Europe.

Series producer: Daniel Henry

  • 08 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Global Beats: Senegalese artist Jahseen