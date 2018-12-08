'I'm not 100% Swedish or Somali'

Video

As part of a new four-part series called Diaspora Diaries, hip hop artist Cherrie talks about her success and her struggle to find identity as a black woman in Scandinavia.

Born in Norway to Somali parents and raised in Sweden, she says she feels neither 100% Swedish nor Somali.

However, she attributes the success of her hip hop career to the Somali diaspora across Europe.

Series producer: Daniel Henry