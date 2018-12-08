Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cherrie: I'm not 100% Swedish or Somali
As part of a new four-part series called Diaspora Diaries, hip hop artist Cherrie talks about her success and her struggle to find identity as a black woman in Scandinavia.
Born in Norway to Somali parents and raised in Sweden, she says she feels neither 100% Swedish nor Somali.
However, she attributes the success of her hip hop career to the Somali diaspora across Europe.
Series producer: Daniel Henry
-
08 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window