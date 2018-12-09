'Coloured wedding dresses are a trend'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Coloured wedding dresses are a trend'

Ogake Mosomi, from Nairobi in Kenya, designs colourful gowns and says demand is growing.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Dec 2018