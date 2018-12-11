Video

Upcoming elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo could mark the country’s first ever peaceful transition of power.

After 17 years as president, Joseph Kabila surprised many by announcing he will step down.

His presidency has been dogged by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses.

In a rare interview with the BBC, the president says he expects no formal role in the next elected government.

However, he did not rule out standing again in 2023.

Reporter: Louise Dewast

Video producers: Maxime Le Hegarat and Naomi Scherbel-Ball