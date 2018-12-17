The teenage poet tackling HIV through verse

Media player
Kenyan teen using poetry to teach people about HIV and polio.
Kenyan teen Meshack first learnt about public health from his mother, who is a health volunteer.
Now, the 13-year-old uses poetry to educate people on the dangers of diseases like HIV and polio.
When he grows up, he aims to be a doctor so he can cure the diseases he sees people suffering from.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by BBC What's New?
