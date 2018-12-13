'They call me Vanilla'

Video

Kenyan Claudiah Wanjiru always wanted to be a model, but when she was caught in a fire, her face was scarred. People called her names and accused her of bleaching her face. This led to her suffering depression and attempting to take her own life. But she never gave up on her dream and is now a successful model.

