How Nigeria helped inspire Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi on her Nigerian inspiration for the movement
In the second episode of Diaspora Diaries, we speak to the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi.
Opal was born in Phoenix, Arizona, in the US to Nigerian parents.
She grew up hearing Yoruba and Esan spoken at home - and says her first trip to Nigeria as a teenager, changed her life.
BBC Africa's Daniel Henry travelled to Washington DC to find out how those experiences led to Opal co-founding the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013.
15 Dec 2018
